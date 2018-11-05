Earnings Season
India's Cipla Q2 profit dips nearly 11 pct, misses estimate

Nov 5 (Reuters) - Drugmaker Cipla Ltd posted a nearly 11 percent fall in second-quarter profit on Monday, much lower than analyst expectations.

Profit fell to 3.77 billion rupees ($51.73 million) in the quarter ended Sept. 30, compared with 4.23 billion rupees a year ago, Cipla said here

That missed analysts average expectation of 4.56 billion rupees, according to Refinitiv data.

Net sales fell 1 percent to 39.48 billion rupees. ($1 = 73.0650 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Tanvi Mehta in Bengaluru)

