India's Cipla Q2 profit rises 19 pct
#Healthcare
November 7, 2017 / 8:35 AM / Updated an hour ago

India's Cipla Q2 profit rises 19 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 7 (Reuters) - Cipla Ltd, India’s second largest drugmaker by market capitalisation, posted a 19 percent rise in quarterly profit, slightly above analysts’ estimate.

Profit rose to 4.23 billion rupees ($65.21 million)in the second quarter ended Sept. 30, from 3.54 billion rupees a year earlier, the company said. bit.ly/2AmueVf

That compares with an average expectation of 4.2 billion rupees in profit, drawn from 18 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

$1 = 64.8700 Indian rupees Reporting by Jessica Kuruthukulangara in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
