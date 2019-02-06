Earnings Season
India's Cipla Q3 profit falls, lags estimate

Feb 6 (Reuters) - Cipla Ltd, India’s second-biggest generic drugmaker by market capitalisation, reported a 17.1 percent fall in third-quarter profit on Wednesday, hurt by higher tax expenses.

Net profit came in at 3.32 billion rupees ($46.36 million), from a profit of 4.01 billion rupees last year, the company said here

Twenty analysts on an average expected the company to post a profit of 3.72 billion rupees, according to Refinitiv Eikon data.

Net sales rose 1.9 percent to 39.06 billion rupees.

$1 = 71.6150 Indian rupees Reporting by Krishna V Kurup and Tanvi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich

