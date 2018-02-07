India's Cipla Q3 profit rises about 7 pct

Feb 7 (Reuters) - Cipla Ltd, India’s fourth-largest drugmaker by revenue, posted an about 7 percent rise in third-quarter net profit on Wednesday, but missed analysts’ estimates.

Net profit rose to 4.01 billion rupees ($62.54 million) in the quarter ended Dec. 31, from 3.75 billion rupees a year earlier, the company said. bit.ly/2C1Sg7w

Analysts on average had expected a profit of 4.44 billion rupees, Thomson Reuters data showed. ($1 = 64.1150 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Jessica Kuruthukulangara in Bengaluru; Editing by Christopher Cushing and Subhranshu Sahu)