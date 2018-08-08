FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 8, 2018 / 11:01 AM / in an hour

UPDATE 1-India's Cipla Q1 profit trumps estimates on strong domestic growth

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Q1 profit up 10.4 pct, net sales 12 pct higher

* India revenue up 22 pct (Adds detail, share movement, appointment of global COO)

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Indian drugmaker Cipla Ltd posted quarterly profit well above analysts’ expectations, helped by strong growth in the domestic market.

Net profit rose 10.4 percent from a year earlier to 4.51 billion rupees ($65.67 million) in the first quarter ended June 30, the country’s third-largest drugmaker by market capitalisation said on Wednesday.

This compared with an average analyst expectation of 3.91 billion rupees, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Net sales rose 12 percent to 38.46 billion rupees, the company said in a statement here

Revenue from India, which accounted for more than a third of the total revenue, jumped 22 percent to 15.44 billion rupees.

North America business posted 4 percent growth, Cipla said here

The company has appointed R. Ananthanarayanan as global chief operating officer to oversee its businesses in North America, Europe and emerging markets.

Shares in Cipla closed 0.5 percent higher in a Mumbai market that rose 0.5 percent. ($1 = 68.6725 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Krishna V Kurup in Bengaluru, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

