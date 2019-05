May 21 (Reuters) - U.S. industrial products maker Crane Co said on Tuesday it has offered to buy smaller rival Circor International Inc in a deal valued at $1.7 billion.

Crane’s cash offer of $45 per share represents a premium of about 47% to Circor’s closing price on Monday. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)