Cirque du Soleil emerges from bankruptcy

Nov 24 (Reuters) - Canada’s Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group said on Tuesday it had emerged from bankruptcy, after the COVID-19 pandemic forced the famed circus operator to cancel shows and lay off artists earlier this year.

The company said here it had closed a purchase agreement with its secured lenders to emerge from the Companies' Creditors Arrangement Act in Canada and Chapter 15 in the United States. (Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)