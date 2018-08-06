Arista to pay $400 million to Cisco to resolve court fight

Aug 6 (Reuters) - Arista Networks Inc will pay $400 million to Cisco Systems Inc to resolve a sprawling U.S. court fight between the two network equipment makers, Arista said in a regulatory filing on Monday, the day a jury trial in the dispute was slated to begin.

The settlement resolved U.S. lawsuits filed by Cisco alleging Arista copied its intellectual property.

The deal also called for Arista to drop a lawsuit alleging Cisco engaged in anticompetitive conduct to preserve its dominant share of the ethernet switch market. A jury trial in that case was slated to begin on Monday in San Jose, California. (Reporting by Jan Wolfe; Editing by David Gregorio)