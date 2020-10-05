Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
U.S. Legal News

Cisco must pay $1.9 billion in patent lawsuit - U.S. judge

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: A visitor uses a mobile phone in front of the Cisco booth at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain, February 26, 2019. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

(Reuters) - A U.S. judge on Monday ordered Cisco Systems Inc to pay $1.9 billion after a Virginia company accused it of infringing patents related to complex computer network security functions.

U.S. District Judge Henry Morgan in Norfolk, Virginia, concluded after a non-jury trial that Cisco infringed four patents belonging to the plaintiff Centripetal Networks Inc, of Herndon, Virginia.

Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Nick Zieminski

