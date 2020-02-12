Cisco quarterly revenue beats estimate

Feb 12 (Reuters) - Cisco Systems Inc topped Wall Street estimates for quarterly revenue on Wednesday, as growth in its cyber-security business offset slowing demand for routers and switches.

Revenue fell 3.5% to $12 billion in the second quarter ended Jan. 25, but still beat analysts’ estimate of $11.98 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Net income rose to $2.88 billion, or 68 cents per share, from $2.82 billion, or 63 cents per share, a year earlier. (Reporting by Ayanti Bera in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D’Silva)