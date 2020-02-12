Company News
February 12, 2020 / 9:15 PM / Updated an hour ago

Cisco quarterly revenue beats estimate

1 Min Read

Feb 12 (Reuters) - Cisco Systems Inc topped Wall Street estimates for quarterly revenue on Wednesday, as growth in its cyber-security business offset slowing demand for routers and switches.

Revenue fell 3.5% to $12 billion in the second quarter ended Jan. 25, but still beat analysts’ estimate of $11.98 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Net income rose to $2.88 billion, or 68 cents per share, from $2.82 billion, or 63 cents per share, a year earlier. (Reporting by Ayanti Bera in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D’Silva)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below