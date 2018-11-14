Company News
November 14, 2018 / 9:11 PM / Updated an hour ago

Cisco quarterly revenue beats estimates

1 Min Read

Nov 14 (Reuters) - Cisco Systems Inc reported quarterly revenue above Wall Street estimates on Wednesday, lifted by growth across its traditional business of routers and switches, as well as in its newer focus areas such as cyber security and software.

The company’s net income rose to $3.55 billion, or 77 cents per share, in its first quarter ended Oct. 27, from $2.39 billion, or 48 cents per share, a year earlier.

Total revenue rose to $13.07 billion from $12.14 billion.

Analysts on average had expected revenue of $12.87 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv. (Reporting by Akanksha Rana in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

