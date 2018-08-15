Cisco tops revenue estimates as newer bets pay off

Aug 15 (Reuters) - Cisco Systems Inc reported quarterly revenue above Wall Street estimates on Wednesday, driven by growth in the network gear maker’s newer businesses such as cyber security.

The company’s shares rose 2.2 percent to $44.85 after the bell.

Revenue from its security business, which offers firewall protection and breach detection systems, rose 12 percent to $627 million. Eight analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S had expected revenue of $615.8 million.

Cisco in August said it would buy cyber security provider Duo Security for $2.35 billion, the latest acquisition by Chief Executive Officer Chuck Robbins as he steers the company to high-growth areas such as cyber security and Internet of Things to make up for slowing demand for its core business.

Revenue in its application software businesses rose 10 percent to $1.34 billion.

Revenue in its infrastructure platform division, which houses the company’s traditional business of supplying switches and routers, rose 7 percent to $7.44 billion. Eight analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S had expected revenue of $7.32 billion.

The company’s net income rose to $3.80 billion, or 81 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended July 28, from $2.42 billion, or 48 cents per share, a year earlier.

On an adjusted basis, the company earned 70 cents per share.

Total revenue rose to $12.84 billion from $12.13 billion.

Analysts on average had expected a profit of 69 cents per share and revenue of $12.77 billion.