FILE PHOTO: The logo of PDVSA's U.S. unit Citgo Petroleum is seen at a gas station in Stowell, Texas, U.S., June 12, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

HOUSTON (Reuters) - Citgo Petroleum Corp’s Luisa Palacios will leave the board of the eighth-largest U.S. oil refiner at month’s end, the company said in a statement on its website.

Palacios, who joined the company in February, 2019, when it created a board independent of Venezuelan state oil firm PDVSA, previously stepped down as chairperson last October. She could not be immediately reached for comment.