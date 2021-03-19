Citgo Petroleum director Luisa Palacios to leave board at month's end: company

FILE PHOTO: The logo of PDVSA's U.S. unit Citgo Petroleum is seen at a gas station in Stowell, Texas, U.S., June 12, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

HOUSTON (Reuters) - Citgo Petroleum Corp’s Luisa Palacios will leave the board of the eighth-largest U.S. oil refiner at month’s end, the company said in a statement on its website.

Palacios, who joined the company in February, 2019, when it created a board independent of Venezuelan state oil firm PDVSA, stepped down as chairperson last October. She also is leaving her position at the Simon Bolivar Foundation, the company’s charitable arm, according to people familiar with the matter.

A spokeswoman was not immediately available to comment.

The U.S.-based refiner is owned by Venezuela, but its leadership split with the government of President Nicolas Maduro, whose 2018 reelection was widely denounced as a sham. Maduro retains control of the Venezuelan military and PDVSA.

“Luisa has provided vital service to our company and has made enormous contributions during a pivotal time in the history of Citgo,” said Chief Executive Carlos Jorda in a note to employees. “The company is stronger and well positioned for the future because of her efforts.”

Palacios could not immediately be reached for comment. She has accepted a position at an academic institution, she wrote in a letter to staff. A former senior managing director at economic consultancy Medley Global Advisors, she spent two years as a non-resident fellow at Columbia University’s Center for Global Energy Policy.

During her two-year tenure, the Citgo board recruited its current CEO and CFO, refinanced debt and fought off an attempt by Maduro’s administration to reclaim control over the company. It faces efforts by PDVSA creditors to claim shares in Citgo’s parent company over unpaid debts. A U.S. court has backed the claims but a potential sales of the shares has been barred by U.S. sanctions.

In the last year, Citgo struggled financially along with other refiners as the Coronavirus pandemic slash demand for petroleum products. It has not yet released 2020 results. Citgo posted a net loss of $412 million for the first nine months.