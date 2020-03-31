Citgo group owes $143M for Philadelphia oil spill – U.S. Supreme Court

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday found a Citgo partnership liable for $143 million in cleanup costs from a 2004 oil spill in the Delaware River, which was caused when an abandoned anchor pierced the single hull of the Athos I oil tanker on its final approach to a Philadelphia-area refinery.

Resolving a split in the federal circuits, the 7-2 court held that the “safe-berth” clause in Citgo Asphalt Refining Company (CARCO)’s contract with the shipping firm’s agent amounted to a warranty that the boat would be able to reach the refinery dock safely.

