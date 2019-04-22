SCOTUS to hear Citgo challenge to $143M award for Philadelphia oil spill

The U.S. Supreme Court agreed Monday to review a federal appeals court decision that found Citgo liable for $143 million in cleanup costs from a 2004 oil spill in the Delaware River, which was caused when a supply ship struck an abandoned anchor on its final approach to a Philadelphia-area refinery.

Citgo attorney Carter Phillips of Sidley Austin argued that the 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals deepened an existing circuit split by holding that a standard provision in maritime contracts, known as a safe berth clause, imposed strict liability on Citgo for the ship’s safe arrival.

