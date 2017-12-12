Citi, JPM join truePTS for swaps processing

LONDON, Dec 12 (IFR) - TruePTS, the post-trade processing arm of swap execution facility trueEX, has signed Citigroup and JP Morgan as its first clients. The agreement comes just days after the start-up platform resolved a legal dispute with legacy provider, IHS Markit.

The two US dealers will begin processing over-the-counter interest rate derivatives trades through the new platform in early 2018, highlighting growing demand for alternative providers that are attempting to address industry pain-points with greater automation of post-trade activities.

“This shows that large dealers have decided there is room for choice and advancement in technology and this is an area where they can invest to reduce costs,” said Zohar Hod, CEO of truePTS.

The agreement marks a reversal of fortunes for truePTS, whose future was thrown into question just a few months ago when incumbent provider MarkitSERV threatened to terminate an access agreement.

TrueEX sued MarkitSERV for anticompetitive conduct. It claimed that an interoperable solution was crucial for competition to emerge in derivatives processing, warning that the decision would force the SEF to cease operations. The two firms reached an agreement earlier this month, allowing trueEX clients to access MarkitSERV. At the same time, trueEX will offer its customers a choice of processing venues.

The SEF operator launched its truePTS processing arm in 2015, using advanced technology to fully automate derivatives processing and generate efficiency savings for participants facing intense regulatory and cost pressures.

“Lack of automation is the number one cause of breaks and it’s a deeper problem in voice-executed trades,” said Hod. He notes that 45% of interest rate swaps trades were executed off-SEF during the third quarter.

“Even in the most electronic environments there are a lot of manual tasks and it seems the industry has put people rather than technology to solve those,” he added.

Using its “no-touch” system, truePTS claims to process trades at greater speed than legacy platforms, enabling auto-matching, direct clearing and removing manual steps that represent one of the largest sources of errors, revisions and operational risks.

The platform uses innovative technologies such as artificial intelligence for capturing and auto-processing voice trades. That could help address new MiFID II rules, which require voice trades to be passed to a clearinghouse within 10 minutes of execution and reported within 15 minutes.

The system also synchronises parts of the processing chain that had not previously been linked up, such as matching new and terminated trades in compression activities.

“We look forward to working with truePTS and the other market participants to develop new processing solutions for our clients,” said Kieran Hanrahan, global head of markets middle office at JP Morgan.

Other industry participants are expected to join the platform in the coming months, generating the scale that truePTS hopes will see it emerge as a new benchmark in post-trade processing.

“My vision is for interoperable solutions and we welcome any platform to connect to us, as we’re interested in providing capabilities and choice to clients,” said Hod.

”We believe in the hive mentality, where you can create more ideas from more people. Part of that vision is opening APIs to enable customers to develop to our capabilities.” (Reporting by Helen Bartholomew; Editing by Philip Wright)