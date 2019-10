Oct 31 (Reuters) - Citi said on Thursday its executive Elree Winnett Seelig will now head sustainable finance and environmental, social and governance for markets and securities services.

Seelig was previously heading strategy for commodities at the company.

As part of the new role, Seelig would work alongside Olga Sviatochevsk, who will be joining the team from Citi’s EMEA corporate strategy department, the company said.