Citi cuts Turkish firms to 'marketweight' on policy uncertainties

LONDON (Reuters) - Citi said on Monday it had cut its view on Turkish corporates to ‘marketweight’ from ‘overweight’ due to the renewed uncertainties about the country’s macroeconomic policy direction.
President Tayyip Erdogan this month appointed Sahap Kavcioglu as central bank governor after sacking Naci Agbal, who had won market praise for aggressively hiking interest rates to try and curb Turkey’s double-digit inflation.
Citi, which last week said it could look to buy Turkish bank bonds, said it also saw near-term value in industrial companies.
Reporting by Tom Arnold; editing by Marc Jones
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.