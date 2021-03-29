Citi cuts Turkish firms to 'marketweight' on policy uncertainties

FILE PHOTO: Turkey's new Central Bank Governor Sahap Kavcioglu sits at his office in Ankara, Turkey March 21, 2021. Turkish Central Bank/Handout via REUTERS

LONDON (Reuters) - Citi said on Monday it had cut its view on Turkish corporates to ‘marketweight’ from ‘overweight’ due to the renewed uncertainties about the country’s macroeconomic policy direction.

President Tayyip Erdogan this month appointed Sahap Kavcioglu as central bank governor after sacking Naci Agbal, who had won market praise for aggressively hiking interest rates to try and curb Turkey’s double-digit inflation.

Citi, which last week said it could look to buy Turkish bank bonds, said it also saw near-term value in industrial companies.