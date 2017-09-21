Citibank loses bid to send retaliation lawsuit to arbitration

A federal judge in Chicago has rejected a bid by Citibank to force into arbitration a retaliation lawsuit by two former Chicago-area employees who claim they were fired after reporting sales abuses at the bank to regulators.

In a decision on Wednesday, U.S. District Judge Matthew Kennelly said Citibank cannot enforce an arbitration agreement the former workers signed because mandatory arbitration is barred by employee protections of the Consumer Financial Protection Act (CFPA), part of the 2010 Dodd Frank Wall Street reform law.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2jPRmqS