FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Citibank loses bid to send retaliation lawsuit to arbitration
Sections
Featured
After massive quakes, millions in Mexico turn to early warning app
Technology
After massive quakes, millions in Mexico turn to early warning app
Dow 23,000 whets risk appetite
exchange-traded funds
Dow 23,000 whets risk appetite
Nursing shortage strains U.S. hospitals
Nursing shortage strains U.S. hospitals
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
September 21, 2017 / 11:02 PM / a month ago

Citibank loses bid to send retaliation lawsuit to arbitration

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

A federal judge in Chicago has rejected a bid by Citibank to force into arbitration a retaliation lawsuit by two former Chicago-area employees who claim they were fired after reporting sales abuses at the bank to regulators.

In a decision on Wednesday, U.S. District Judge Matthew Kennelly said Citibank cannot enforce an arbitration agreement the former workers signed because mandatory arbitration is barred by employee protections of the Consumer Financial Protection Act (CFPA), part of the 2010 Dodd Frank Wall Street reform law.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2jPRmqS

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.