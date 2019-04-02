Westlaw News
April 2, 2019 / 1:50 AM / Updated an hour ago

Citibank defeats SDNY lawsuit over garnishment exemptions, fees

Barbara Grzincic

1 Min Read

A federal judge in Manhattan has dismissed a long-running potential class action against Citibank, alleging that its handling of garnishment orders violates a New York law designed to protect account holders.

In a ruling entered Monday, U.S. District Judge Paul Gardephe found that the plaintiffs had offered only “speculation” that the value of the potential class claims amounted to the $5 million threshold required for suits under the federal Class Action Fairness Act.

