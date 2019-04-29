Westlaw News
Judge rejects class status for lawsuit over Citibank robocalls

Consumers accusing Citibank of making repeated robocalls to wrong cellphone numbers may not sue as a class, a federal judge in San Francisco has ruled, saying a class action trial would be “overwhelmed” by questions about individual class members’ circumstances.

Class treatment is appropriate only when common questions are a significant part of the case and can be resolved for all class members as a group, U.S. District Judge William Alsup said in a decision on Sunday. That cannot be done in this case because individual account records would have to be reviewed to determine which class members actually received a wrong number call, he said.

