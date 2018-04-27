China's CITIC Securities posts 17 pct rise in Q1 profit

BEIJING, April 27 (Reuters) - China’s biggest brokerage, CITIC Securities Co Ltd , on Friday reported a 17 percent rise in first-quarter earnings.

Net profit for January through March rose to 2.69 billion yuan ($424.24 million) from 2.30 billion yuan a year earlier, the company said in a statement to the Shanghai stock exchange.

CITIC reported a 10.3 percent rise in 2017 net profit to 11.43 billion yuan.