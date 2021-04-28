Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
China's top brokerage CITIC posts 26.7% rise in Q1 profit

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING/SHANGHAI, April 28 (Reuters) - CITIC Securities Co , China’s biggest brokerage by assets, reported a 26.7% rise in first-quarter net profit on Wednesday.

Net profit in the January-March period rose to 5.2 billion yuan ($802.06 million) from 4.1 billion yuan a year earlier, the company said in a stock exchange filing. UBS had forecast a net profit of 5.64 billion yuan for the quarter. ($1 = 6.4833 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Zhang Yan, Cheng Leng and Engen Tham; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

