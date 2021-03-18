Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Financials

China's top brokerage CITIC reports 21.9% rise in 2020 profit

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING/SHANGHAI, March 18 (Reuters) - CITIC Securities Co , China’s biggest brokerage, reported on Thursday a 21.9% rise in profit in 2020, led by a strong gain in securities investment.

Net profit for the 12 months ended December rose to 14.9 billion yuan ($2.29 billion) from 12.23 billion yuan a year ago despite the global COVID pandemic weighing on other sectors, the company said in a stock exchange filing.

The results are largely in line with the preliminary results released in January. ($1 = 6.4998 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Cheng Leng in Beijing and Engen Tham in Shanghai; Editing by Toby Chopra)

for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up