China's top brokerage CITIC reports 30.2% rise in 2019 profit

BEIJING/SHANGHAI, March 19 (Reuters) - CITIC Securities Co , China’s biggest brokerage, reported on Thursday a 30% rise in 2019 profit, led by a strong gain in securities investment.

Net profit for the 12 months ended December rose to 12.23 billion yuan ($1.72 billion) from 9.4 billion yuan a year ago, the company said in a stock exchange filing, largely in line with the preliminary results released in January.