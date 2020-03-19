Financials
March 19, 2020

China's top brokerage CITIC reports 30.2% rise in 2019 profit

1 Min Read

BEIJING/SHANGHAI, March 19 (Reuters) - CITIC Securities Co , China’s biggest brokerage, reported on Thursday a 30% rise in 2019 profit, led by a strong gain in securities investment.

Net profit for the 12 months ended December rose to 12.23 billion yuan ($1.72 billion) from 9.4 billion yuan a year ago, the company said in a stock exchange filing, largely in line with the preliminary results released in January.

$1 = 7.1005 Chinese yuan renminbi Reporting by Cheng Leng, Zhang Yan in Beijing and Engen Tham in Shanghai; Editing by Himani Sarkar and Edmund Blair

