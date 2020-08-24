Company News
August 24, 2020 / 10:20 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

CORRECTED-China's CITIC Securities posts biggest first-half profit growth in five years

1 Min Read

(Corrects year in first paragraph to 2015)

BEIJING/SHANGHAI, Aug 24 (Reuters) - CITIC Securities Co , China’s largest brokerage, on Monday reported a 38.5% jump in first-half profit, with its biggest increase since 2015 led by gains from securities investment.

Net profit for the six months to June 30 rose to 8.93 billion yuan ($1.29 billion) from 6.45 billion yuan a year earlier, the company said in a stock exchange filing, largely in line with preliminary results released in July. ($1 = 6.9125 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Zhang Yan and Cheng Leng in Beijing and Engen Tham in Shanghai Editing by David Goodman)

