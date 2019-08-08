Financials
August 8, 2019 / 2:13 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

China's CITIC Capital raises $2.8 billion in biggest private equity fund

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Aug 8 (Reuters) - CITIC Capital, the flagship alternative investment arm of Chinese financial conglomerate CITIC Group, said it raised $2.8 billion in its fourth China buyout fund to bolster its ability to cut more deals in the world’s second-largest economy.

The CITIC Capital China Partners IV, the firm’s biggest private-equity fund to date, has secured “strong” interest from a mix of existing and new investors including pension and sovereign wealth funds, insurers and family offices, CITIC Capital said in a statement on Thursday.

The latest fund will continue to seek control buyout opportunities with a China angle across sectors including consumer, healthcare and technology, it said.

Reporting by Julie Zhu; Editing by Michael Perry

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below