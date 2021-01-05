Citi appoints Lucy Baldwin as global head of independent research

FILE PHOTO: The Citigroup Inc (Citi) logo is seen at the SIBOS banking and financial conference in Toronto, Ontario, Canada October 19, 2017. Picture taken October 19, 2017. REUTERS/Chris Helgren/File Photo

(Reuters) - Citigroup Inc on Tuesday appointed Lucy Baldwin as global head of its independent research business from April, the bank said in a memo.

Baldwin, was the global head of equity sales at Credit Suisse Group AG, will join the bank as its head of markets and securities services and equity advisory.

She is a former head of equity sales for Europe, Middle East and Asia at Bank of America Corp and was an analyst in the consumer sector at Goldman Sachs Group Inc.