MOVES-Citi promotes Asian banker Keefe to global treasury and trade role

HONG KONG, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Citigroup Inc has promoted its Asia-Pacific corporate banking head Gerald Keefe to a global role in its treasury and trade solutions business unit, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters on Wednesday.

Keefe, who will be the global head of corporate and Public sector sales in the bank’s treasury and trade solutions, will move to New York from Hong Kong to take up his new role, said the memo sent to the staff.

A Citi spokeswoman in Hong Kong confirmed the content of the memo.

Keefe joined Citi in 2006 and moved to Hong Kong in 2016 to take up a newly created role that gave him an oversight of corporate banking business covering financial institutions, public sector clients, and multinational firm in the region.

Before that, he was head of the U.S. bank’s corporate banking division in Japan.

Asia Pacific accounts for close to a quarter of Citi global revenues, and was the bank’s fastest growing region globally in 2019. It has over 13,000 institutional clients, including 90% of the Fortune 500 companies, in the region. (Reporting by Sumeet Chatterjee, editing by Louise Heavens)