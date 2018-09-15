FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 15, 2018 / 11:00 AM / a few seconds ago

MOVES-Citigroup names veteran banker head of Asia, EMEA consumer bank

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Citigroup Inc has named Gonzalo Luchetti as head of consumer banking, which includes retail banking and wealth management, for 17 markets in Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA).

Luchetti, who joined Citi in Latin America in 2006 and previously worked as retail banking head for Asia Pacific and EMEA, will replace Anand Selva, who has been named regional head for North America.

In the first six months 2018, Citi’s Asia and EMEA consumer banking business reported revenue growth of 7 percent to $3.8 billion and net income of $733 million, up 27 percent from the year earlier, the U.S. bank said in a statement on Friday. (Reporting by Sumeet Chatterjee; editing by Jason Neely)

