MOVES-Citigroup names Peter Babej as Asia Pacific chief executive - memo

HONG KONG, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Citigroup Inc has named Peter Babej, the U.S. bank’s global head of financial institutions group, as its new Asia Pacific chief executive officer, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters on Thursday.

Babej joined Citi in 2010 as co-head of the financial institutions group after having previously worked at Deutsche Bank and investment bank Lazard, according to the memo sent to staff by Citi global CEO Mike Corbat.

A spokesman for Citi in Hong Kong confirmed the content of the memo. (Reporting by Sumeet Chatterjee and Alun John; editing by Darren Schuettler)