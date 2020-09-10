FACTBOX-Wall Street gets its first woman CEO

Sept 10 (Reuters) - Citigroup Inc named Jane Fraser to succeed Michael Corbat next year as chief executive officer, making her the first woman to lead a major Wall Street bank.
The industry is still almost entirely run by men, although a handful of women have broken through to executive ranks in recent years. Here is a history of CEOs at the top six U.S. banks.
JPMorgan Chase & Co:
Jamie Dimon: 2006-present
William Harrison: 2000-2005*
J.P. Morgan and Chase merged in 2000. Douglas Warner had led J.P. Morgan, while Harrison had been Chase’s CEO and took over the combined entity
Bank of America Corp:
Brian Moynihan: 2010-present
Ken Lewis: 2001-2009*
Hugh McColl: 1998-2001
NationsBank and BankAmerica combined in 1998. McColl was NationsBank’s CEO and David Coulter was BankAmerica’s CEO
Wells Fargo & Co:
Charles Scharf: 2019-present
Allen Parker (interim): 2019
Tim Sloan: 2016-2019
John Stumpf: 2007-2016
Richard Kovacevich: 1998-2007
Wells Fargo and Norwest Corp merged in 1998. Kovacevich had the top job at Norwest, while Paul Hazen was Wells Fargo’s CEO
Citigroup Inc:
Jane Fraser: to become CEO in February 2021
Michael Corbat: 2012-2021
Vikram Pandit: 2007–2012
Win Bischoff (interim): 2007
Charles Prince: 2003–2007
Sandy Weill: 1998–2003
Citigroup was formed in 1998 when Citicorp and Travelers Group merged. John Reed was Citicorp’s chairman, while Weill chaired Travelers at that time
Goldman Sachs Group Inc:
David Solomon: 2018–present
Lloyd Blankfein: 2006–2018
Hank Paulson: 1999–2006
Paulson became Goldman Sachs CEO after the firm’s public offering in 1999
Morgan Stanley:
James Gorman: 2010-present
John Mack: 2005-2009*
Philip Purcell: 1997-2005
Morgan Stanley merged with Dean Witter Discover & Co in 1997. Richard Fisher was its chairman then and Purcell headed Dean Witter
*The CEO left the company in December.
Source: Companies’ websites (Reporting by Praveen Paramasivam and Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Sweta Singh and Shounak Dasgupta)