Feb 15 (Reuters) - Citigroup Inc said on Friday Chief Executive Michael Corbat will get a 4.35 percent raise, bringing his total compensation for 2018 to $24 million.

Corbat’s total compensation included a base salary of $1.5 million plus cash bonuses of about $6.75 million, equity awards of nearly $7.88 million, and a long-term performance based pay worth $7.88 million. (Reporting by Diptendu Lahiri in Bengaluru)