MOVES-Citigroup says card chief Linville leaving in reorganization

NEW YORK, Aug 13 (Reuters) - Citigroup Inc said Jud Linville, head of global cards and consumer services, is leaving the bank as part of a reorganization of executives in its global consumer banking businesses.

David Chubak, currently global retail banking head, will also oversee global branded cards and consumer lending, the bank said. Anand Selva, current head of consumer banking in Asia, will become head of U.S. consumer banking, including branded cards, digital banking and wealth management.

The changes were described in a memo from Stephen Bird, chief executive of Citigroup’s global consumer banking business.

Linville, formerly of American Express Co, had been at Citigroup for eight years and had streamlined the company’s line up of cards. But in recent years, the division has failed to meet targets after encountering stiff competition from JPMorgan Chase & Co for premium card customers and after outbidding American Express for the card business of retailer Costco

Bird said in a memo to employees that the reorganization was designed to “harmonize” the operations of Citigroup’s global consumer banking businesses.

Citigroup said in July 2017 that it expected the global consumer banking businesses to provide much of the profit growth it expects by 2020. (Reporting by David Henry in New York Editing by Susan Thomas)