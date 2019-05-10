RPT-Citigroup's Elizabeth Lynn to serve as interim head of investor relations

(Repeats to add story tag for some subscribers)

May 10 (Reuters) - Citigroup Inc’s investor relations head Susan Kendall will become the chief financial officer of Citi’s consumer banking unit, according to an internal memo.

The change will be effective June 15 and a search for a new investor relations leader will be underway shortly, said the memo signed by Mark Mason, chief financial officer of the entire firm.

Kendall, who has been with the bank since 2009 and lead investor relations since 2012, will report directly to Mason. (Reporting by Imani Moise Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)