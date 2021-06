FILE PHOTO: The Citigroup Inc (Citi) logo is seen at the SIBOS banking and financial conference in Toronto, Ontario, Canada October 19, 2017. REUTERS/Chris Helgren/File Photo

(Reuters) - Citigroup Inc said on Monday it expects to continue with its planned quarterly common dividend of at least 51 cents per share, announced in April this year.

The bank also said it expects to continue with its share repurchases.