2nd Circuit won't review class status of Citigroup ERISA lawsuit

A federal appeals court has said it will not review class certification of a lawsuit accusing investment committees at Citigroup of failing to remove poorly performing funds from the 401(k) retirement plan of bank employees.

In a decision on Tuesday, a three-judge panel of the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said the investment committees have not shown that an immediate appeal on class status is warranted before a final judgment in the case.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2o0GJkZ