FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MOVES-Citi names Brian Ovaert global head of securities services
Sections
Featured
Bubble or breakthrough? Bitcoin keeps central bankers on edge
Future of money
Bubble or breakthrough? Bitcoin keeps central bankers on edge
Exxon revamps refining, chemical operations
Energy & Environment
Exxon revamps refining, chemical operations
Indonesia orders evacuation as alert issued for Bali volcano
Indonesia
Indonesia orders evacuation as alert issued for Bali volcano
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 27, 2017 / 2:20 PM / Updated 8 minutes ago

MOVES-Citi names Brian Ovaert global head of securities services

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 27 (Reuters) - Citigroup Inc, the fourth-largest U.S. bank by assets, on Monday named Brian Ovaert managing director and global head of securities services and issuer services operations.

Ovaert previously worked at Northern Trust Corp, where he was an executive vice president and head of enterprise operations across asset servicing, asset management and banking.

He will be based in New York and report jointly to Stuart Riley, global head of markets and securities services operations and technology, and Okan Pekin, global head of prime, futures and securities services. (Reporting by Roopal Verma in Bengaluru; Editing by Martina D‘Couto)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.