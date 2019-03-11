MOVES-Citi names its top Asia capital markets banker as India business head

HONG KONG, March 11 (Reuters) - Citigroup Inc has named veteran banker Ashu Khullar, its Asia Pacific head of capital markets origination, as its India and South Asia business chief, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters on Monday.

Khullar, whose new position will be effective from April 1 subject to regulatory approval, joined the U.S. bank in 1998 in Mumbai, India, and has held a range of senior roles in London and Hong Kong, the memo said.

A spokesman for Citi in Hong Kong confirmed the memo.

Khullar will replace Pramit Jhaveri, who was recently named vice-chairman of banking, capital markets and advisory for Asia Pacific, the memo said. Khullar will report to Citi Asia Pacific Chief Executive Francisco Aristeguieta. (Reporting by Sumeet Chatterjee; Editing by Shreejay Sinha)