MOVES-Citigroup hires Credit Suisse banker to lead insurance group

May 18 (Reuters) - Citigroup Inc has hired Jawad Haider to lead its North America Insurance team within its financial institutions investment banking group, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters and confirmed by the bank.

Haider joins the New-York based firm from Credit Suisse AG where he held the same role. Before working at Credit Suisse he worked on insurance client coverage at Barclays Financial Plc and Lehman Brothers.

“The insurance industry is a critical sector and a key driver of revenue for the North America FIG franchise historically,” Citigroup executives said in the memo sent Monday.

The appointment is effective immediately. (Reporting by Imani Moise; Editing by David Gregorio)