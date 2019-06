TOKYO, June 11 (Reuters) - Japanese Ministry of Finance will suspend Citigroup’s primary dealing licence for Japanese government bonds (JGB) for one month starting on June 13, it said on Tuesday.

The move comes after Citigroup received an administrative punishment by the country’s financial watchdog, which said it found deficiencies in Citi’s derivative trading. (Reporting by Takashi Umekawa; Editing by David Dolan)