MOVES-Citigroup Australia hires Cartel to join investment bank

HONG KONG, April 20 (Reuters) - Citigroup Australia has appointed former Deutsche Bank veteran Alex Cartel to head its investment banking business, according to a statement from the bank.

Cartel will join Citigroup in July and report to the bank’s head of capital markets and advisory, Tony Osmond, as the Wall Street bank bolsters its Australian investment banking team.

“We are experiencing a strong increase in fundraising activity and we expect this to grow further to include increased M&A activity in the second half and beyond,” Osmond said in a statement emailed to Reuters.

Cartel advised Australian oil and gas company Santos on its defence from a A$17.9 billion ($11.4 billion) bid from Harbour Energy and EIG in 2018.

He also serves as the president of the Takeovers Panel in Australia, a peer review body that adjudicates on takeover disputes.

Citigroup also announced it had appointed Rob Jahrling and Hamish Whitehead from within the company as co-heads of its equity capital markets business in Australia, according to the statement.