Oct 31 (Reuters) - Citigroup Inc on Thursday appointed Bill Stanton as head of its UK commercial banking unit.

He will report to Raymond Gatcliffe, EMEA head of Citi Commercial Bank, the company said.

Stanton, who has been with the bank since 2004, joins the UK business from Citi’s Korean commercial banking unit. (Reporting by Abhishek Manikandan in Bengaluru)