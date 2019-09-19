MOVES-Citigroup appoints Jason Rekate as global head of corporate banking

Sept 19 (Reuters) - Citigroup Inc has appointed Jason Rekate as its global head of corporate banking, the company said on Thursday.

Rekate recently served as the bank’s head of corporate banking for Japan, according to a Citi statement.

The company also appointed Alan MacDonald as the chairman of corporate banking, the statement added. MacDonald currently serves as the chief client officer of Citi.

The banking group appointed former Credit Suisse Group AG banker Hamish Summerfield as its global head of asset management investment banking, Reuters reported earlier on Thursday. (Reporting by Aishwarya Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)