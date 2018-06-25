FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 25, 2018 / 4:43 PM / Updated an hour ago

MOVES-Citi names new co-heads for EMEA equity capital markets

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 25 (Reuters) - Citigroup Inc on Monday named Valery Barrier and Bank of America’s James Fleming as co-heads of its EMEA equity capital markets business, according to an internal memo.

Sam Losada, Fleming’s co-head at Bank of America, was appointed sole head of BofA’s EMEA equity capital markets, according to a source.

Ken Robins, who ran Citi’s Europe, Middle East and Africa equity capital business for five years, will become the chairman of the division.

Fleming, Barrier and Robins will report to Philip Drury, Citi’s head of capital markets origination for EMEA, according to the memo.

Fleming mostly recently was the co-head of EMEA equity capital markets at Bank of America, while Barrier led Citi’s equity capital markets franchise in France, Switzerland and Benelux. (Reporting By Aparajita Saxena in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

