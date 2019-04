April 11 (Reuters) - James Forese, president and chief executive officer of Citigroup Inc’s> institutional clients business, is leaving the company, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters.

Forese, who began overseeing the business in 2011, will be succeeded by Paco Ybarra, the global head of markets and securities services. (Reporting By Imani Moise and Aparajita Saxena; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)