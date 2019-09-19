MOVES-Citigroup hires Summerfield to run asset management investment banking

Sept 19 (Reuters) - Citigroup Inc has hired former Credit Suisse Group AG banker Hamish Summerfield as its global head of asset management investment banking, according to an internal memo reviewed by Reuters.

The memo, dated Sept. 13 and attributed to Peter Babej, global head of Citi’s financial institutions group, said that Summerfield will be based in London and take up his new position in early December.

Summerfield was previously global head of asset management in Credit Suisse’s investment banking and capital markets division, and has more than 20 years of experience providing strategic advice to companies in the sector, the memo added.

A spokeswoman for Citi declined to comment. Credit Suisse didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment. (Reporting by David French Editing by Alistair Bell)