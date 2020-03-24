Citigroup makes senior hires in United States, Asia

March 24 (Reuters) - Citigroup Inc on Tuesday appointed Pam Habner as head of its branded cards division in the United States, as part of hires for many senior roles, according to two memos seen by Reuters.

Habner previously headed JPMorgan Chase’s branded cards, consumer branch banking and wealth management businesses, after having worked for nearly two decades at American Express .

Citi also appointed Chris Fred as its head of proprietary products and loyalty portfolios in the United States. Fred previously managed the Apple Card business at Goldman Sachs .

The company also hired Kartik Mani, who previously worked at American Express, to head its cards and loans in Asia and the North Asia cluster. (Reporting by Imani Moise in New York and Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)