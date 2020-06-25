MOVES-Citi hires Wells Fargo's Titi Cole to run consumer bank operations

June 25 (Reuters) - Citigroup Inc said on Thursday that it has hired Wells Fargo & Co’s Titi Cole to run global operations and fraud prevention for its consumer bank.

Cole was most recently executive vice president and head of operations at Wells Fargo, where she oversaw functions that helped keep most of the bank’s business lines running smoothly. Previously, she also oversaw retail products and underwriting at Bank of America Corp.

“Titi is a skilled people leader with a track record of developing and leading high performing teams,” Jane Fraser, president of Citi and CEO of the Global Consumer Bank, said in an internal memo seen by Reuters.

Cole will join Citi in mid-August.